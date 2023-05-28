Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.