Sei Investments Co. Purchases 332,632 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,632 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $36,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

