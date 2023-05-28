Sei Investments Co. Purchases 92,036 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

