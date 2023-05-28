Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $3,820,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

