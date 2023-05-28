Sei Investments Co. Sells 167,824 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

