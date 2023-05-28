Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,847 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.