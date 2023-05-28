Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,573 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $438.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

