Sei Investments Co. Sells 378,479 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

IDLV stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.