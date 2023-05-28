Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,754 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

DOX stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

