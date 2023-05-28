Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,241 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average is $368.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.