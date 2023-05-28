Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,196 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.71% of Wix.com worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

