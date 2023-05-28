Sei Investments Co. Sells 63,332 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,332 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

