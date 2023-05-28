Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,542 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,528,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $210.57 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

