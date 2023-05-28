Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.