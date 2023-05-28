Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,266 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MUFG stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.