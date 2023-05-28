Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.34 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.