SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $959.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $959.80.
SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
SGS Price Performance
Shares of SGS stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. SGS has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
SGS Cuts Dividend
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
