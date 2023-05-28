Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

