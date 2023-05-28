Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 65.0%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AAGIY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

AIA Group Dividend Announcement

AIA Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.5478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

