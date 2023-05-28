Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Rises By 73.3%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADXS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

