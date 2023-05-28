Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Increases By 119.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the April 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,746,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

CPLP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

