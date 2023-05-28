Short Interest in Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Rises By 143.8%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGRGF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

