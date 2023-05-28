Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Expands By 141.0%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

IEP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.74%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

