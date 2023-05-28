Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declines By 42.9%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.24) to GBX 4,300 ($53.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.64) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($43.91) to GBX 3,780 ($47.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.
Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.
