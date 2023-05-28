Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 87.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the April 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.1 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $25.90 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.
About Woolworths Group
