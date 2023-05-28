Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 81.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of YASKY opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.59.
About YASKAWA Electric
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.