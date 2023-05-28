Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 81.0%

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of YASKY opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.