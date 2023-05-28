Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,277,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.