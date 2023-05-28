Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 1,342,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $698,181.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,637.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,720 over the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 460,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 102,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

