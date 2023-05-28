Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 1,342,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $698,181.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,637.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,720 over the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
