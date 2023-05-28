Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.45%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

