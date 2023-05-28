Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

