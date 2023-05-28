Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

