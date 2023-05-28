Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of STLJF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

