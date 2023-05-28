Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $682,191,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

