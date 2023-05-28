StockNews.com Downgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

