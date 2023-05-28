StockNews.com Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.