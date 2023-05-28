StockNews.com Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RRR. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $45.63 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.