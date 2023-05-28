StockNews.com Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RRR. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ RRR opened at $45.63 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.