StockNews.com Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

