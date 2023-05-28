StockNews.com Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Vale Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
