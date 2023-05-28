StockNews.com Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

