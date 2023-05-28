StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

