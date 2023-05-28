StockNews.com Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SRCE stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $107,888. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 1st Source by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

