StockNews.com Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.