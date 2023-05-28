StockNews.com Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.
TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
