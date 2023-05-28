StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Hold”

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in VNET Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in VNET Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

