Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

KETL stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.31) on Friday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 201.50 ($2.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76. The company has a market cap of £230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.47.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

