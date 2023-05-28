Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $272.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.80.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.