Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $444.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.