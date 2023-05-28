SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX opened at $94.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

