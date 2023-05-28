SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 12,595 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

