SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $474,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

