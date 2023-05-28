SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $329.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.