SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.